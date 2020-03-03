WILMINGTON (CBS) – A Wilmington road was down to one lane for a brief time during the Tuesday morning commute after it appears a truck dumped debris in the middle of the road.
It happened around 6 a.m. on Ballardvale Street near Target. Police described the area as a “large debris field.”
Traffic Alert: Ballardvale Street from Target to Charles River Labs is down to one lane due to a large debris field in the roadway. Anyone with information about a possible truck dumping debris around 6am this morning call WPD at 979-658-5071. #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/pTzWyZVqWv
— Wilmington MA Police (@WilmingtonMAPD) March 3, 2020
Pictures showed a mattress, chairs, and other pieces of garbage piled in the road.
Less than an hour later, the area was reopened after Department of Public Works employees cleaned up the debris.
Anyone with information about the truck that dumped the debris is asked to call Wilmington Police.