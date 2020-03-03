CBSN BostonWatch Now
WILMINGTON (CBS) – A Wilmington road was down to one lane for a brief time during the Tuesday morning commute after it appears a truck dumped debris in the middle of the road.

It happened around 6 a.m. on Ballardvale Street near Target. Police described the area as a “large debris field.”

Pictures showed a mattress, chairs, and other pieces of garbage piled in the road.

Less than an hour later, the area was reopened after Department of Public Works employees cleaned up the debris.

Wilmington DPW workers clean up a pile of debris that was left in the middle of the road. (Image Credit: Wilmington Police)

Anyone with information about the truck that dumped the debris is asked to call Wilmington Police.

