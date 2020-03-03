BOSTON (Hoodline) – In the mood for a kebab, a gyro, or an authentic Greed salad? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mediterranean spots around Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.
1. Greco
First up is Back Bay’s Greco, situated at 225 Newbury St. (between Fairfield and Exeter streets). With 4.5 stars out of 442 reviews on Yelp, the Greek spot, which offers salads and sandwiches, has proved to be a local favorite.
2. Esperia Grill
Brighton’s Esperia Grill, located at 344 Washington St. (between Academy Hill Road and Market Street), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Greek spot 4.5 stars out of 437 reviews.
3. Kava Neo-Taverna
Kava Neo-Taverna, a bar and Greek spot in the South End, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 296 Yelp reviews. Head over to 315 Shawmut Ave. (between Union Park and Waltham streets) to see for yourself.
4. BonaPita
And then there’s BonaPita, a Downtown Crossing favorite with 4.5 stars out of 207 reviews. Stop by 49 Franklin St. (between Hawley and Arch streets) to hit up the bakery and Mediterranean spot next time you’re in the mood.