BOSTON (CBS) – North America’s largest seafood expo has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns. The Seafood Expo was scheduled to take place at the Convention Center in Boston March 15-17.
The organizers, Diversified Communications, said they had been monitoring the virus and after reviewing hundreds of calls and emails about health and safety, they decided to postpone.
“This decision has been difficult because of the major importance of this event to the industry,” Diversified Communications said in a statement. “We heard from those of you who were concerned about health, safety and travel restrictions, and given the short time before the scheduled event date, and upcoming logistics, we have determined that postponement at this time is unavoidable.”
The Massachusetts Convention Center Authority said the decision creates a “significant financial loss” for several businesses including hotels, restaurants and hospitality workers.
Last week, organizers announced there would be a “no-contact, no-handshake policy” at the expo.
Sony did not attend the PAX East gaming convention in Boston last week due to coronavirus concerns.