NEWTON (CBS) — Six men were arrested for trying to steal mail from a mailbox outside of the Newtonville Post Office. The suspects are scheduled to appear before a judge at Newton District Court Tuesday.

“What those suspects were doing at the mailbox was something they call fishing and they place a device — whether it’s a water bottle some other type of thing with a sticky substance on it — they place it into the mailbox and on a string, they pull it out. When that comes out, letters are attached to it, other types of mail, some containing personal information: checks, information regarding your social security, credit card information,” said Newton Police Lt. Bruce Apotheker.

Two of the suspects are from the Boston area and four are from New York. Their ages range from 18 to 22.

Six people are under arrest in Newton. Police say they’re accused of trying to steal mail from the mailbox. They’re set to be arraigned later today @wbz #wbz pic.twitter.com/tYovFAtcrA — Mike LaCrosse (@MikeLaCrosseWBZ) March 3, 2020

According to police, mail fishing has been an ongoing problem in the area and there has been an uptick recently. They made a similar arrest about eight months ago.

“We just want to remind people that these things do occur and you have to take precautions just like you take precautions on the internet to avoid your identity being stolen,” said Apotheker.

“When you are putting your mail into a post office box, look at the pickup time, if pickup time is 5 o’clock on a Friday, last pickup and the next pickup is not until Monday morning at 8 o’clock, you may want to hold off in placing that mail there.”

Anyone with information about fishing incidents is asked to call police.