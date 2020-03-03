BOSTON (CBS) – Voter turnout was up slightly in Boston as of 3pm on Super Tuesday. The city reported a 21.64% turnout as compared to a 21.2% turnout at the same time during the Presidential Primary in 2016.
People at the polls seemed enthusiastic about the opportunity to impact this year’s high stakes Democratic Primary.
“Oh, I had to get out to vote, had to. It’s so important,” Boston resident Elisabeth Sopka said.
This election is the first time Massachusetts residents could vote early in a presidential primary. Secretary of State William Galvin said roughly 200,000 people voted early.
Galvin also said he expects a higher turnout than the close to 1.2 million residents who voted in the 2016 Democratic Presidential Primary.
“I’m still going with 1.5 on the Democratic side and probably 350,000 on the Republican side,” Galvin said.