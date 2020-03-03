Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The new Orange Line trains have been taken out of service again.
The MBTA said in a tweet Tuesday that the move is temporary and that it will not impact morning service.
“Inspectors identified a fault with the bolsters which is being corrected to ensure the vehicles are reliable & safe for the duration of their service lives. We expect to return them to service later this week,” the T said.
This is the third time the new train cars have been pulled out of service. Last September there were issues with the doors and then in December there were unusual noise issues.
“Bolsters?” Is the T really saying that it can’t get seat cushions right?