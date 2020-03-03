Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Due to what the Registry of Motor Vehicles describes as a “federal system issue,” the RMV is only able to process registration and title transactions Tuesday afternoon.
Because of the problem, the Massachusetts RMV and other states are not able to process driver’s licences or other identifications.
Initially, the RMV was unable to process titles or registrations either. That changed around 3 p.m. when the problem was partially resolved.
It is unclear how long the outage will last.