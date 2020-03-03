Jayson Tatum Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Month After Transcendent FebruaryFebruary was a pretty good month for Jayson Tatum.

Hurley: Red Sox Couldn't Have Bungled Chris Sale Situation Any Worse If They Had TriedThe feeling around the veteran left-hander is ominous, and nobody is really surprised. It raises the question of why the Red Sox were so eager to ink Chris Sale to a long-term extension.

Illness Likely To Sideline Jayson Tatum On Birthday As Celtics Host NetsAn illness is ruining Jayson Tatum's birthday, as he will be forced to sit out Tuesday night's Celtics game against the Nets.

Early Mock Drafts Have Patriots Going With Quarterback Or Young Defender In First RoundThe mock drafts have begun. Here's who the experts have as potential Patriots targets come late April.

Chris Sale Undergoes MRI Due To Sore Elbow, Red Sox Awaiting Dr. James Andrews' ExaminationThe good feelings did not last long for Chris Sale in 2020.