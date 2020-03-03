MANCHESTER (CBS) — The man charged with the shooting death of a 34-year-old New Hampshire woman outside of a bar last year has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Justin Moura, 35, who was initially charged with second-degree murder, was sentenced Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court.
Tanya Hall died after she was shot in the back on March 2, 2019. She was seating in her boyfriend’s Jeep as they drove out of the Manchvegas Nightclub parking lot.
At the time, her boyfriend, Jeremy Winslow, said he had a brief confrontation with Moura and two others inside the nightclub. Winslow told Hall they needed leave but Moura and the others followed them out to his Jeep.
Moura was arrested two days later.
He was sentenced to 12 to 24 years “with three years suspended if he commits no violent crimes in two years and another year suspended if he obtains his associate’s degree. As part of Mr. Moura’s plea, he waived his right to apply for a sentence suspension upon completion of two-thirds of his sentence,” said a statement from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.