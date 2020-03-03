Comments
HOOKSETT, N.H. (AP) — The driver who crashed into a booth at the Hooksett toll plaza and died has been identified as a 32-year-old Manchester man, New Hampshire State Police said Tuesday.
Police said the 2017 Subaru Forester crashed into the manned booth on Interstate 93 South just before 2 a.m. Friday and caught fire. The driver was Jake Colbert, police said. He was the only person in the vehicle.
The tollbooth worker was not injured.
Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
