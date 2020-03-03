BOSTON (CBS) — February was a spectacular month in the emergence of Jayson Tatum as a bona fide superstar. And a nationally televised game on the night of his 22nd birthday appeared to have been the perfect way for March to begin.

Alas, an illness is not cooperating with those plans, as Tatum will likely be forced to sit out Tuesday night’s Celtics game against the Nets.

Tatum had somewhat of an off night on Saturday vs. Houston, shooting 9-for-27 from the field, but he still managed to score 32 points and bring down 13 rebounds in the overtime loss. He has averaged a tick under 35 points per game over his last six games, and he’s averaged a tick under 30 points since the All-Star break.

On the positive side of the illness front, Marcus Smart will be able to play for Boston. Smart has also been dealing with an illness.

#NEBHInjuryReport Brad Stevens says Marcus Smart (illness) is available to play tonight, while Jayson Tatum (illness) is unlikely to play. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 3, 2020

Marcus Smart says he plans to play tonight with no minutes restriction — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) March 3, 2020

Kemba Walker will also be making his return to game action on Tuesday. Walker has misssed the last five games due to knee soreness. He’s missed eight of the Celtics’ last 12 games and he’s missed 13 games overall this season.

Walker will be on a minutes restriction for Tuesday’s game.