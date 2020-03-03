HANSON (CBS) – Police in Hanson are looking to identify the woman who was driving when a child fell out of a moving car Monday morning. The incident was captured by a nearby gas station’s surveillance cameras.
Around 10 a.m. a midsize crossover SUV was pulling out of Hanson Town Hall from the boat ramp exit. When the vehicle turned onto Liberty Street, a small child opened the rear driver’s side door and fell into the road.
After tumbling into the road, the child was quickly able to stand up and run back to the vehicle. The woman who was driving pulled over, ran toward the child and picked them up. The woman brought the child back to the vehicle, and they left a short time later.
Hanson Police believe the involved vehicle was a white Dodge Journey. They are asking for the public to help identify the child and driver.
“We want to ensure the safety and well-being of the child, as well as determine how this event happened,” Hanson Police Chief Michael Miksch said. “Thankfully it appears that the child may not have been seriously injured. But we want to make sure and we would like to speak with the driver.”
Miksch used the incident as an opportunity to remind people to teach children about car seat safety, and how to teach children about when it’s proper to open car doors.