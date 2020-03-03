CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Weston

WESTON (CBS) – A Fed Ex tractor-trailer crash backed up rush hour traffic into Boston on the Massachusetts Turnpike early Tuesday morning.

The truck ripped apart a guardrail and then dragged it in the eastbound lanes in Weston at the I-95 merge around 3:45 a.m. A welder was called in to remove the guardrail which ended up stuck in the back of the truck.

Two lanes were closed and traffic was backed up for eight miles, according to Massachusetts State Police. There were also two additional crashes in that backup.

It’s not clear yet what caused the truck crash. Police said no one was hurt.

No other information is available this point in the investigation.

