QUINCY (CBS) – President Donald Trump easily won the Republican presidential primary in Massachusetts, beating former Governor Bill Weld.
Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, the campaign chair for Trump in Massachusetts, said there is “no question” the president can win the state in November’s general election.
“I think the American people have finally had it with the old style politics where it’s all about the political gains as opposed to the issues that matter to people,” Hodgson said Tuesday night. “It’s all about in President Trump’s mind; it’s all about public service, not self-service.”
CHECK: Mass. Primary Results
Hodgson said it doesn’t matter who Trump faces in the general election.
“Most Americans believe he deserves a second term because we and our children and our grandchildren will benefit from the work that he’s done and the work that he will do in the next four years,” Hodgson said.
The last time a Republican won a presidential election in Massachusetts was Ronald Reagan in 1984.