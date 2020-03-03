BOSTON (CBS) — Despite an illness, Chris Sale arrived at spring training feeling good. After having his season end in mid-August due to an elbow injury, the veteran left-hander said that the pain was behind him when he showed up for work in 2020.

Alas, the good feelings did not last long.

After throwing this week, Sale said he felt pain in his elbow. As a result, the Red Sox will be sending Sale for an MRI, with the images being sent to Dr. James Andrews.

Sale’s elbow is sore. Came up a day after throwing. He was sent for an MRI. Roenicke acknowledged there is concern. They’re waiting for Dr. Andrews to read the results. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) March 3, 2020

Chris Sale experienced soreness in his elbow after his live BP. He had an MRI. Results will be sent to Dr. Andrews. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) March 3, 2020

Sale, 30, pitched just 147.1 innings last year, his lowest single-season total since he became a starter in 2012. He also lacked effectiveness, posting a career-high 4.40 ERA and a 6-11 record. Sale has been 29-12 with a 2.56 ERA in his first two seasons with the Red Sox.

Sale signed a contract extension with the Red Sox last March, a five-year, $145 million pact that runs through 2024 with an option for 2025.

Sale saw Dr. Andrews last summer, though it was determined that he did not need Tommy John surgery to repair his elbow at the time.

Sale had already been slated to start the season on the injured list, as a case of pneumonia delayed his start to the spring.