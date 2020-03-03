BOSTON (CBS) – Less than one month after his release from prison, convicted rapist Ben LaGuer is back behind bars following a violation of his parole.
A Parole Board spokesman said LaGuer violated conditions of his release, despite warnings.
“Benjamin LaGuer was returned to custody today following violations of his conditions of release,” said spokesman Jake Wark. “These violations continued despite warnings and other graduated sanctions. Parole revocation proceedings will be scheduled in the weeks to come.”
The Parole Board granted LaGuer compassionate release in February as he has terminal liver cancer.
Laguer, who has maintained his innocence, was 20 years old when he was convicted in 1984 of a brutal rape and beating of a woman in Leominster. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.