BOSTON (CBS) — On the eve of Super Tuesday, Secretary of State Bill Galvin projects that 1.5 million Massachusetts voters will head to the polls. About 350,000 Republican ballots are expected to be cast.
Galvin said the Democratic votes will be tougher to narrow down. “It’s been a very twisting contest in terms of who’s up and who’s down,” said Galvin.
It’s been a fluid Democratic primary with Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar suspending their campaigns in the days and hours leading up to Super Tuesday.
It’s making it hard for voters, like Katie Karlberg, to make a decision. “I was a Mayor Pete fan, so last night I was pretty surprised,” said the Somerville voter. “So now, I’m just going to go home today and have to make a decision about who I’m going to vote for now, but the game changed so quick.”
Those who voted for Mayor Pete, billionaire Tom Steyer or Sen. Klobuchar – Secretary Galvin said you’re out of luck.
“Earlies are final. If you voted early, you can’t do anything about it. It’s over,” Galvin said.
One voter who cast his ballot early didn’t seem to mind the changing Democratic field. “I kind of had my mind made up, so I don’t have any regrets, but I can totally see how that could happen,” said Sam Conway of Cambridge.
If you’re having voters’ remorse, those who sent in absentee ballots can possibly withdraw their vote. “Absent ballots that have not actually been cast that’s counted at the local precinct, can be retrieved if possible,” Galvin said. “It’s not easy, but it’s possible.”