BOSTON (CBS) — Are the Patriots in the market for a quarterback? Are the Patriots in the market for a franchise quarterback?
Those are questions that nobody outside of Gillette Stadium seems to know at this point in time. Even some people inside Gillette Stadium might not even have a firm answer.
Nevertheless, as has always been the case during the Bill Belichick era, the Patriots are doing their due diligence. And that includes spending time with one of the top QB prospects in this year’s draft.
NBC’s Peter King spoke with Oregon’s Justin Herbert, who revealed that he met with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels during the combine last week.
“Coach McDaniels with the Patriots,” Herbert said when asked if there was anybody at the combine he was most excited to meet. “That’s a guy I’ve always watched, always looked up to. I love their offense.”
The 6-foot-6 Herbert played four seasons at Orgeon. As a senior, he completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 3,471 yards, 32 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He also rushed for four touchdowns as a senior, and in his collegiate career he ran for 560 yards and 13 touchdowns. Overall, Herbert completed 64 percent of his passes in college, throwing 95 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He led the Ducks to a 12-2 record in 2019.
Herbert is widely considered one of the top quarterbacks available in the draft along with Tua Tagovailoa and presumed No. 1 pick Joe Burrow.