Antonio Brown Says Tom Brady Remains In Contact, Hopes To Reunite At Next NFL StopNobody knows where Tom Brady will play next. Nobody knows if Antonio Brown will play again at all. But apparently, the All-Pro duo hopes to get a second chance wherever Brady plays football next fall.

QB Justin Herbert Met With Patriots' Josh McDaniels At CombineThe Patriots are doing their due diligence. And that includes spending time with one of the top QB prospects in this year's draft.

Paul Pierce On Jayson Tatum: 'He's Going To Be Better Than Me'For years now, ever since the electric Celtics postseason run of 2018, the comparisons of Jayson Tatum to Paul Piece have unavoidable. That's a comparison that Pierce himself apparently doesn't mind at all.

Rob Gronkowski Unwittingly Messed With Roger Goodell, Assuming It Was A Prank CallIf you're going to call Rob Gronkowski, you better hope that your name is in his list of contacts. Otherwise, you're liable to be messed with. Even if you're Roger Goodell.

Tom Brady Rumors: Robert Kraft Won't Intervene With Negotiations; Two Teams Out Of MixAs the world tries to figure out where Tom Brady will be playing football next season, we now know a few teams that won't be vying for the future Hall of Famer this offseason.