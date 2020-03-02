



BOSTON (CBS) — To say that David Price and the Boston market were not a match made in heaven would be a slight understatement. While Price was able to ultimately help deliver a World Series for the Red Sox, his time in Boston never seemed to click quite right.

Fortunately for the 34-year-old bazillionaire, he no longer has to deal with the huge media throng asking him questions about everything he does. Price is now a Dodger, and he’s seemingly enjoying the lack of attention that comes with that.

“It’s such a big difference from Boston to here. Really, it’s night and day,” Price told USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Price noted that he faced live hitters for the first time in almost six months, only to be met by zero reporters who wanted to ask him how it went.

“That was a big day for me, a very big day. I came in, got undressed, showered, came back to my locker, and stood there for 10 or 15 minutes,” Price shared. “There were maybe two or three [reporters] hanging out, talking to other guys, and nobody came over to talk to me about my day. I couldn’t believe it.”

Price — who had to face a number of questions about his postseason failures during his introductory press conference in Boston four years ago — also said he and Mookie Betts found their introductory press conference in L.A. to be a piece of cake.

“It was like after me and Mookie had our introductory press conference at Dodger Stadium,” Price said. “We walk off the field when it was all done, and Mookie says, ‘That’s it? Is this a joke?'”

The evil Boston media is certain to be a narrative regarding Price, if Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner’s comments are any indication.

“I think he got a bad rep from the media in Boston. I’ve had a lot of teammates here that come from Boston and told me how tough it is over there to deal with,” Turner told Nightengale.

Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman, who was teammates with Price in Toronto, shared a similar sentiment.

“I’m so excited that David is out of that market because people were trying to question his character,” Stroman told Nightengale. “You watch what he does now … that he’s out of Boston.”

Unsurprisingly, not being the center of attention and not being under the microscope of a sports-rabid market like Boston is quite comfortable for Price thus far.

“I’ve only been here a couple of weeks,” he said, “but I really couldn’t be happier.”