



BOSTON (CBS) — Governor Charlie Baker and Massachusetts health officials described preparations the state has taken against coronavirus amid growing concerns Monday.

“So far, our department of public health has taken several strategic steps to respond to the coronavirus and to help the public stay safe and prepared,” said Baker.

The Department of Public Health launched a website where the latest information and facts about coronavirus are available. Every Wednesday, the website will be updated with data on the numbers on individuals in self-quarantine being monitored by local boards of health.

“As reported last week, there have been 608 to date and 377 who have completed their period of self-quarantine and are asymptomatic. The remaining 231 are still within their 14 days of home self-quarantine,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders.

Related: Coronavirus: What You Should And Shouldn’t Do

“While the risk remains low in the Commonwealth, it is possible we will see more cases and we are preparing for it,” she added.

Massachusetts state labs were also approved to test for coronavirus, which will help expedite the results.

Public memos about the virus will be displayed on roadway electric messaging boards and on the MBTA.

The governor detailed several other efforts the state has taken:

“Established an incident command structure to serve as an organizational system in the event of an outbreak, this will help with information sharing, decision making, and response efforts statewide,

Implemented procedures for voluntary home self-quarantine for individuals returning from travel to China,

Remain engaged with local boards of health, schools, emergency management service providers and hospitals to provide the latest guidance and offer state support,

Provide a clinical and infection control guidance for hospitals and healthcare systems and disseminate a detailed health guidance and recommendations to school superintendents, charter school leaders and principals throughout the Commonwealth,

DPS will continue to monitor the supply chain of personal protective equipment such as gloves, face masks, and other equipment within the U.S.

And DPS is in regular contact with the Commonwealth’s hospitals to ensure that they are prepared.”

According to Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health Monica Bharel, “coronavirus are respiratory viruses and are generally spread through respiratory secretions, so that’s through droplets from coughing and sneezing” but information about all different ways the disease spreads is still “limited and developing.”

The state’s only case of coronavirus is a man in his 20s who is recovering well.

Baker advised, “In terms of what you can do to help yourself: please remember to wash your hands often with warm soap and water, cover your mouth if you cough or sneeze, and stay home when you are feeling sick. We’re still in the midst of flu season and we urge residents to get the flu shot if you haven’t already done so.”

Sudders said, “Plan ahead for you and your family with a preparedness checklist and we have a good one at mass.gov/know-plan-prepare.“