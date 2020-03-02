COHASSET (CBS) — A Cohasset resident is at home being self-quarantined after coming in “close contact” with someone who has coronavirus, police said. While there has been one case of the virus in Massachusetts, no one in Cohasset has the COVID-19 virus at this time.
“We are closely monitoring this situation and remain in contact with our state and federal partners,” Cohasset Police said. “Although there is no known nexus between the resident and our public school system, we have met with school district leadership to keep them apprised of the situation.”
According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, hundreds of people in the state are currently self-quarantined.
Multiple school districts in Massachusetts and New Hampshire have asked students to stay home after returning from trips to Italy.
In recent weeks, the virus has spread to Italy and on Saturday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention placed the country on their Level 3 travel warning list, recommending people avoid all nonessential travel to the country.