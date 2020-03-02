BOSTON (CBS) – People concerned about the coronavirus are stocking up on supplies like hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and toilet paper. Some stores are completely sold out of the basics.
Grocery stores big and small – like Happy Market & Spirits in Jamaica Plain are running out of cleaning products.
Since the virus is spread person-to-person or by touching an infected area, shoppers are stocking up.
With no cure or vaccine to protect you, people are taking matters into their own hands. A case of hand sanitizer usually lasts Happy Market & Spirits about two weeks. They sold out within days and are now waiting on a new shipment.
New mom and healthcare professional Kate Moore isn’t taking any chances with her newborn. “Making sure everyone is sanitizing, having flu shots,” Moore said. “Making sure that they are using proper hand hygiene before handling or child.”
Shoppers like Greg Reardon of Dorchester say common sense precautions will keep you safe. “I’m not a panic kind of person,” Reardon said. “I take it step by step, wash my hands, don’t shake random hands, I think I’ll be OK.”
According to the CDC, the best way to protect yourself is by washing your hands often and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with dirty hands.