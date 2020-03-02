Celtics Take Steps To Educate Players On CoronavirusThe coronavirus outbreak has everyone's attention in the U.S., including the NBA. Many teams are already taking precautions as more and more cases are being reported around the country, including the Boston Celtics.

David Price Seems To Enjoy Getting Much Less Attention Than He Did In BostonFortunately for the 34-year-old bazillionaire, he no longer has to deal with the huge media throng asking him questions about everything he does. Price is now a Dodger, and he's seemingly enjoying the lack of attention that comes with that.

Enhanced Audio Reveals What Tom Brady Said After Julian Edelman Declared QB Was 'Coming Back'We've reached the Zapruder point of The Tom Brady Offseason Of 2020. That's how deep we've all gotten.

Kemba Walker Eyes Tuesday Return; Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart Both Sick For CelticsKemba Walker may return Tuesday, but the Celtics may be down a couple of other key players when they take on the Nets at TD Garden.

Antonio Brown Says Tom Brady Remains In Contact, Hopes To Reunite At Next NFL StopNobody knows where Tom Brady will play next. Nobody knows if Antonio Brown will play again at all. But apparently, the All-Pro duo hopes to get a second chance wherever Brady plays football next fall.