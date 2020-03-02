MEDFORD (CBS) — Four men were arraigned in Malden District Court Monday in connection with four separate incidents at the Encore Boston Harbor casino over the weekend.
Brandon Wangnoon, 25, from Brockton, allegedly became unruly in the Everett casino’s poker room around 2 a.m. Saturday. Investigators said two Massachusetts State Troopers from the Gaming Enforcement Unit were injured while trying to arrest him, one of them suffering a concussion.
Roughly two hours later, police said officers were called to break up a fight between two men at the casino. Brian Navarro, 24, continued to struggle and was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a police officer.
Two other men, Tim Peletier of Hollis, N.H., and Derrick Jones of Dorchester, also faced a judge on disorderly conduct and other charges stemming from incidents at the casino.
Peletier told WBZ-TV he got two black eyes from police after trying to defend his wife, who had been punched in the casino.
The State Police Association of Massachusetts released a statement saying several members of its Gaming Enforcement Unit have been injured dealing with unruly patrons in recent weeks. One member will require neck surgery before being allowed to return to work.
“SPAM has made it a priority to work with both Everett PD and the Command Staff to address the increased violence, calls for service, decreased staffing and reduce the numerous injuries that our Troopers and Sergeants have been dealing with,” Secretary of SPAM, Mike Cherven wrote.