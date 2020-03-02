BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Fire Commissioner Joe Finn is retiring after nearly 36 years with the department.
Finn announced on Twitter Monday morning he will leave March 12, after serving more than five years as commissioner.
“It’s been my honor to lead & work with the dedicated uniform & civilian staff of the BFD,” he wrote.
After 35+ yrs, the last 5 1/2 as Commissioner/Chief of Dept., I am retiring March 12th. It’s been my honor to lead & work with the dedicated uniform & civilian staff of the BFD. Tremendous support from Mayor @Marty_Walsh and a great, beneficial relationship with @Local_718 (1-3) pic.twitter.com/vLQvIHfDS9
— Commissioner JoeFinn (@ChiefJoeFinn) March 2, 2020
“I’ll miss the great support we receive in the neighborhoods but know that the men & women who make up the BFD are the best; highly trained professionals who serve with distinction and compassion.Trucks & tools are nice but it’s Boots on the Ground that make our mission work.”
Finn was the incident commander at the scene of the March 2014 fire in the Back Bay where firefighter Michael Kennedy and Lt. Edward Walsh were killed. He joined the department in October 1984 after serving in the U.S. Marines from 1979 to 1982.
Finn said Monday he will now be able to spend more time with his family and will continue to serve in the fire service “on a part time basis” as he weighs “several opportunities.”