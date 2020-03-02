Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Nobody knows where Tom Brady will play next. Nobody knows if Antonio Brown will play again at all. But apparently, the All-Pro duo hopes to get a second chance wherever Brady plays football next fall.
In an ESPN.com story by Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, an interesting nugget about a potential Brown-Brady reunion was included. Granted, the source of the information came from people “close to Antonio Brown,” but it’s nevertheless interesting.
From the story:
Ready for a wild audible? Two people close to Antonio Brown — yes, that Antonio Brown — told us Brady keeps in consistent contact with Brown and has told Brown he wants to play with him wherever Brady goes next.