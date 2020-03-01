BOSTON (CBS) – On Saturday, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders drew thousands of supporters on Boston Common ahead of the Massachusetts primary set for Super Tuesday.
Victoria McGrane, a political analyst and reporter for the Boston Globe told WBZ-TV’s Jon Keller it was a “power move” to hold that rally and a Friday event in Springfield in the home state of Elizabeth Warren.
“It is definitely a big move, a power move by the Bernie Sanders campaign. I think it reflects that whatever numbers they’re looking at, they think they can beat her in Massachusetts,” said McGrane.
An exclusive Suffolk University/WBZ/Boston Globe primary poll released Saturday night found Sanders holding a narrow 2% lead ahead of Warren. Sanders’ edge is well within the survey’s 4.4% margin of error.
McGrane said a Sanders victory in Massachusetts would be a major setback for Warren’s campaign.
“That would be a tough blow for the Massachusetts senator to not win her own state, and she hasn’t won any states so far,” said McGrane.
