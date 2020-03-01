



BOSTON (CBS) — While Elizabeth Warren was in Alabama on Sunday, her supporters were campaigning on her behalf in Massachusetts. Both states are among the 14 voting on Super Tuesday.

In Cambridge, Attorney General Maura Healey and Congresswoman Katherine Clark went door to door.

“Just go out there and talk from your heart about why you are for Elizabeth Warren and why we need to know we need to go for the polls for her on Tuesday,” Healey said to campaigners.

“It is crunch time and that’s why we are here. That’s why we are out. The good news is that’s why you see so many people out today. It’s about canvassing and phone banking,” she told WBZ-TV.

Clark added, “Super Tuesday is very important. We think she will win Massachusetts. But we are also playing the long game. This is about delegates.”

Democratic Representatives Joe Kennedy and Jim McGovern also campaigned on Warren’s behalf.

“I think she’s the best candidate and make the president and stochastically I’m doing all I can push her over the finish line,” said McGovern.

Kennedy said, “This is a pivot point in this campaign — and that each of us has an opportunity to actually contribute to that and help shape and bring people out and have their voices heard at the polls. That’s what it all about.”

Our exclusive Suffolk University/WBZ/Boston Globe poll showed Warren was virtually tied with Bernie Sanders in Massachusetts. On Saturday, Sanders held a rally on the Boston Common that drew in thousands.

Some voters say a loss here would be a huge setback to her campaign.

“I think so. I think we have to support her in that way. That’s another reason why I really want to vote for her on Tuesday,” said voter Liza Tage.