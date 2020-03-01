NEWTON (CBS) — Students in Newton who went on a trip to Italy have been asked to stay home from school amid coronavirus fears. The announcement was made by Superintendent David Fleishman Sunday night.
Itay is among the countries where the COVID-19 virus has spread in recent weeks.
“Today we made a decision to require students and staff from Newton North who returned from Italy on Saturday, Feb. 29th, to stay home from school being tomorrow, March 2nd, until further notice. These students and staff will return to school once we have been advised that it is appropriate,” said a letter to families.
The decision was made “out of an abundance of caution.”
At least two schools in New Hampshire that had European trips have asked the same of their students.