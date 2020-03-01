



PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS/AP) – The Rhode Island Department of Public Health (RIDOH) announced Sunday a person in their 40s is being treated for the state’s “first presumptive positive case” of coronavirus.

The patient traveled to Italy in the middle of February and had limited travel in Rhode Island since returning to the state. The person has not returned to work since returning from Italy.

“The Rhode Island Department of Health has been preparing for weeks to ensure that we have a structure in place to, to the best of our ability, limit or prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Rhode Island. We fully anticipated having a first case of COVID-19,” said Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott.

“We are not seeing widespread community transmission in Rhode Island, and the general level of risk for Rhode Islanders is still low. However, everyone in Rhode Island has a role to play in helping us prevent the spread of viruses, just like the flu. It is very important that people wash their hands regularly, cover their coughs and sneezes, and stay home if they are sick.”

The person tested positive for COVID-19, and those results were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for final confirmation, Alexander-Scott, said at a Sunday press conference.

Health officials began outreach to people who were in direct contact with the patient. Those people are expected to undergo 14 days of quarantine with public health spervision.

Family members of the patient have been self-quarantined since the person met the qualificaitons of coronavirus.

“At this point time, the general level of risk for Rhode islanders is low. There is no need for panic, there is no need to be frightened,” Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo said at the press conference.

The first reported death in the U.S. from the novel coronavirus was confirmed Saturday in Seattle, prompting the governor of Washington to declare a state of emergency. The U.S. has about 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China. Worldwide, the number of people sickened by the virus hovered Friday around 83,000, and there were more than 2,800 deaths, most of them in China.

Most infections result in mild symptoms, including coughing and fever, though some can become more serious and lead to pneumonia. Older people, especially those with chronic illnesses such as heart or lung disease, are especially vulnerable. Health officials think it spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States is considered small. But that number is expected to grow, and health agencies have been ramping up efforts to identify those who may be sick.

