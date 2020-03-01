CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – An energetic dog and a laid back cat were featured this week on WBZ-TV’s Pet Parade.

The pets are up for adoption through Buddy Dog Humane Society of Sudbury.

Gus is an energetic dog up for adoption. (WBZ-TV)

Gus is a 7-month-old Jack Russell Terrier with puppy energy who needs an active family to keep him busy.

“I don’t think you need caffeine if you have Gus living in your house,” a Buddy Dog representative said.

Leo is a laid back cat. (WBZ-TV)

Also featured this week was Leo, a 6-year-old cat who is relaxed and could fit in just about any home. Leo is good with kids, other cats, or a respectful dog.

For more information on Gus and Leo, visit the Buddy Dog website.

