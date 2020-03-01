Comments
AMESBURY (CBS) – A 65-year-old woman stabbed at an Amesbury on Saturday died. Authorities charged 27-year-old John Brittan with killing his mother, Barbara Diehl-Peirce.
The woman, who was not identified, was stabbed on Chester Street just after 4 p.m.
The Essex District Attorney’s office said the woman’s 65-year-old husband is at a New Hampshire hospital recovering from his injuries.
Brittan is expected to be arraigned Monday in Newbury District Court on charges of murder, assault & battery on a person over 60, and assault with intent to murder.