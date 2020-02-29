CHICOPEE (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police arrested a man for drunk driving after he hit two cruisers while they investigated a drug suspect overnight. It happened on Route 91 north in Chicopee around midnight.

Ryan Churilo, 29, of East Windsor, Conn. allegedly lost control of 2020 Subaru Forester after being involved in a crash in the middle lane. His car “began rolling over as it careened toward the two MSP Ford Explorer Interceptors parked in the breakdown lane,” state police said.

“The rolling Forester first struck the left driver and passenger doors of the MSP K9 cruiser, then continued to roll approximately 20 more feet, where it crashed into the rear of, and came to rest up against, the patrol trooper’s cruiser. At the time of the crash, two men who had been in the car that was initially stopped were sitting in the rear of the patrol cruiser, having just been evaluated by the Troopers.”

Neither the troopers nor the men outside were hurt. A K-9 who was in the cruiser was distressed and needed to be taken to a veterinary hospital for evaluation but was not seriously hurt.

The car Churilo initially hit in the middle lane drove off and has not been seen since.

State Police said Churilo smelt of alcohol and refused to finish the field sobriety tests he had started. They said they found empty and open wine bottles in the car. Churilo was arrested, booked, and released to a family member after posting bail.

He is expected to appear in court early next week.

State Police also arrested one of the two men who were initially pulled over on Route 91. Felix Escobar, 41, of Springfield, had three outstanding warrants and was charged with possession of cocaine. Escobar had been a passenger in a car that was pulled over for a marked lanes violation.

When the trooper noticed Escobar was not wearing a seatbelt, he asked for his information, according to state police.

The K-9 cruiser was called to the scene after Escobar allegedly gave false information and the trooper “found powder cocaine inside a folded dollar bill that Escobar was holding.”

The driver of that car, a 42-year-old Springfield man, was cited but his identity was not released.