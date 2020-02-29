EVERETT (CBS) — Two Massachusetts State Police troopers were injured during a fight at Encore Casino Friday night, according to I-Team sources. They report that many troopers have been injured dealing with patrons of the casino in the past few weeks.
One trooper suffered a head injury and was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, sources said. The other was less severely injured but will still be unable to work as a result.
Sources said that in the past few weeks, several troopers and sergeants have been injured dealing with out-of-control patrons, and that one will even require neck surgery before returning to work.
Last month, four people were charged for a “violent assault” at the casino.
Saturday night, they said, additional patrols will be sent to the area around the casino. They also said there have been issues with police radios not working at the casino.
Sources said that leaders within the State Police Association of Massachusetts are meeting with the Everett Police Department to address these issues.