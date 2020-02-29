Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Eight adults and three children have been displaced by a fire in a three-family home in the Hyde Park area of Boston Saturday afternoon, according to the Boston Fire Department.
Firefighters said they responded to a fire on Readville Street in Hyde Park around 4:45 p.m. They said there was heavy fire that went through the roof.
All residents were safely evacuated, firefighters said, and the Red Cross is helping the family with housing. Damage to the building is estimated to be around $200,000.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.