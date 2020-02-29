Comments
AMESBURY (CBS) — Two people were stabbed in Amesbury Saturday afternoon, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office. A male suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.
The DA’s office said that Amesbury police responded to a report of a stabbing on Chester Street just after 4 p.m. A male victim was rushed to Portsmouth Hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries, and a female victim was airlifted to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries.
An investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.