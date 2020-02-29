BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The Bernie Sanders rally on Boston Common attracted thousands Saturday. Sanders said his success in the Democratic primary race means “the establishment is getting very nervous.” But he stopped short of predicting victory in South Carolina.
He said the nation’s big banks, military-industrial complex and prescription drug companies fear his campaign and “tonight they are going to turn on the TV and find that 10,000 people came out to the Boston Common and they are going to get even more nervous.”
Sanders said he’d defeat President Donald Trump in November because in “the cradle of democracy we are not going to let this country move to autocracy.”
That implies Sanders winning his party’s primary. But, even though he’s previously predicted a win in South Carolina’s primary, he didn’t repeat that in Boston.
The latest poll shows Sanders in a tight race in the Massachusetts Democratic presidential primary with the state’s own senator, Elizabeth Warren. Massachusetts is one of 16 states and territories voting next week on “Super Tuesday.”
On Friday night, Sanders held a rally in Springfield.
