WEST STEWARTSTOWN, N.H. (AP) — An ice fisherman from Meredith has shattered the record for the largest lake trout ever caught in New Hampshire.

Thomas Knight had a good feeling that the trout he hauled onto the ice on Big Diamond Pond in West Stewartstown on Tuesday was bigger than the previous record-holder, a 28-lb. trout caught in 1958.

The first scale he used to weigh it maxed out at 30 lbs., so he took it to a package distribution center, where he found out his catch weighed in at 37.7 lbs, according to the state Fish and Game Department.

(Photo Courtesy: New Hampshire Fish and Game Department)

“Most state records, when bested, are done so by only a few ounces,” said fisheries biologist Andy Schafermeyer, who estimates the 40-inch-long fish was between 50 and 60 years old. “This fish is now the largest lake trout caught in all of New England.”

