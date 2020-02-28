BOSTON (AP/CBS) — A Boston man charged with killing his mother was ordered at his arraignment Friday to undergo an evaluation at a state psychiatric facility.
Zackery Grandy, 22, was held without bail at his arraignment on a murder charge in the beating death Thursday of his mother, Gisel Thomas. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
“He’s extremely psychotic, confused, disorganized,” Dr. Anne Johnson said in court. “It is my opinion currently he is suffering from mental illness.”
Grandy’s attorney Keith Halpern said he is “delusional” and “completely out of touch with reality.”
“His mother had been in communication with the police,” Halpern said. “There was an awareness that he was in very, very bad shape. I don’t know if there was an awareness that he was dangerous, but there was certainly an awareness that he was psychotic.”
Officers responding to a call went to a home in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood at about 2:20 p.m. Thursday and found the victim inside, police said in a statement. Grandy was later arrested.
The woman’s death was the city’s 10th homicide of the year, police said.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)