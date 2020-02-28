



WEYMOUTH (CBS) — A wake will be held Friday for a little girl, her brother, their mother and grandmother who were all killed while on a trip to Disney World.

Five-year-old Scarlett Smith, 11-year-old Jaxon Smith, their mother 41-year-old Julie Smith of Whitman and grandmother, 76-year-old Josephine Fay of South Weymouth, died when their minivan was hit by a pickup truck just outside of Orlando, Florida on February 18.

Visiting hours will be held Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church on Pleasant Street in Weymouth. A large crowd is expected, so Weymouth Police announced there will be a shuttle bus running from Weymouth High School to the church to accommodate people.

The funeral Mass will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the church. According to their obituaries, burial will be at a later date.

Read: Julie, Jaxon and Scarlett Smith Obituary

Read: Josephine Fay Obituary

Julie Smith’s husband Shane Smith and her father Bill Fay survived the crash, along with Scarlett’s twin sister Skylar and their 10-year-old sister Shalie.

Jaxon’s organs saved at least four lives.

“His heart and his liver were able to go to children that were younger than him. His kidneys and his lungs were obviously given to separate, but older, considered young adults,” Shane told WBZ-TV earlier this week. “It certainly makes you feel good from the standpoint that he was able to help somebody. That makes you feel better.”

“We know they’re all in heaven. They’re all angels,” Bill Fay said.

Those looking to support the family can donate to their GoFundMe here. A pediatric fund has also been set up at Tufts Medical Center.