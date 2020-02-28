BOSTON (CBS) – North America’s largest seafood exposition is coming to Boston this March, and it’s an opportunity for buyers and suppliers in the industry to network and do business. But attendees will need keep their hands to themselves – the expo has instituted a “no-contact, no-handshake policy” due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Thousands of people will be at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center from March 15 to March 17 for Seafood Expo North America. Some Chinese exhibitors are not expected to attend because of the virus that is responsible for more than 83,000 cases in 53 countries.
Organizers said Boston EMS will be on hand during the convention “ready to implement the most effective protocols.” There will be increased hand washing and hygiene signs, plus hand sanitizer stations in high-traffic areas. Workers will also clean and disinfect surfaces throughout the day.
Related: How Can I Prevent Coronavirus? Should I Wear A Mask? And Other Questions
Besides the no-handshake rule, organizers are also telling attendees to stay away from the event if they feel sick, avoid contact with sick individuals and cough or sneeze into their elbows if necessary.
“Providing a safe environment where our exhibitors and buyers can meet and conduct business is of the utmost importance to us,” the expo said in a statement.