BOSTON (CBS) — Mohamed Sanu was, ultimately, a disappointment for the Patriots after the team traded a second-round pick for him midseason. Now, there is some explanation as to why.

Adam Schefter reported Friday that Sanu dealt with an ankle injury throughout the season, an injury that now requires surgery.

After his injury failed to heal this off-season, Patriots’ WR Mohamed Sanu needs surgery on a high ankle sprain that plagued him throughout last season, per source. The surgery helps explain why Sanu’s production tailed off last season; he played through a lot of pain. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 28, 2020

While the ankle injury doesn’t explain all of Sanu’s light production in 2019, it certainly adds some context.

Sanu, 30, had 33 receptions for 313 yards and a touchdown through the first seven games of the season with Atlanta. After the trade to New England, he caught 26 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown in eight games. In the Patriots’ lone playoff game, Sanu caught one pass (on five targets) for 11 yards.

The Patriots traded a 2020 second-round pick (which will be pick No. 55 overall) for Sanu during Week 8 of the season. Sanu caught 10 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown in Baltimore, a very promising showing in his second game as a member of the Patriots. But he suffered an ankle injury while returning a punt the following week in Philadelphia, forcing him to miss the following week’s game against Dallas. He caught just 14 passes for 103 yards and no touchdowns for the rest of the season.

Sanu is under contract with the Patriots for 2020 at $6.5 million.