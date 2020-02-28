Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Anyone who’s ever seen the classic musical “Fiddler on the Roof” remembers the bottle dance that happens at the wedding scene. But what does it take to pull off the feat?
WBZ-TV’s Liam Martin wanted to find out. Check out his dance lesson, above.
“Fiddler on the Roof” is being performed at the Emerson Colonial Theater in Boston through March 8.
