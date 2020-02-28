Comments
Flu severity in Massachusetts remains high, despite the number of flu-related doctor visits decreasing this week, the Department of Public Health announced Friday.
The number of flu-related hospitalizations also decreased compared to last week, yet the number remains high, the department said. All regions in the state continue to report high flu activity.
The number of positive flu tests reported to the Department of Public Health decreased by 24% this week. The number of influenza A and B tests decreased by 14% and 37%, respectively.
Nationally, flu activity remains high.