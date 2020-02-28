BOSTON (CBS) – Scientists with the New England Aquarium are worried that a rare whale may die after becoming entangled in fishing gear. Researchers spotted Dragon, an endangered female North Atlantic right whale, south of Nantucket Monday with a buoy lodged in her mouth.
There are only about 400 whales of her kind left in the world. The well-known 19-year-old who has given birth three times, is in “terrible condition,” the aquarium says.
“She is extremely emaciated and gray, suggesting she may have been entangled and unable to close her mouth for months,” senior scientist Amy Knowlton said in a statement.
Aerial photos show orange patches on Dragon’s head, indicating that lice may be infesting her injury. Researchers last spotted Dragon in Cape Cod Bay in April 2019.
“It is both sad and discoursing to see Dragon, a whale we have followed from her birth through to maturity, entangled and in such poor health,” scientist Philip Hamilton said. “The hope for this species rides on the broad backs of these calving females. I fear we will lose this whale just as she enters what should be the prime of her reproductive life.”
It’s not clear where Dragon became entangled. The aquarium says 86% of right whales have become entangled at least once in their life.