HOLBROOK (CBS) — Holbrook police say they have arrested and charged a man with kidnapping and robbery after he and another man allegedly got into a woman’s car in Brockton and forced her at knifepoint to drive to a Holbrook gas station that the men then robbed Thursday afternoon.

John Encarnacion, 31, of Brockton, has been charged with kidnapping, unarmed robbery and resisting arrest. Police are still searching for the second suspect who is at large.

Police said that around 3 p.m. Thursday, they responded to a report of a robbery at EJ’s Gas Station on South Frankin St. The clerk told officers that two men had come in and demanded money. The men ran from the store with an undisclosed amount of money and got into a red SUV.

The SUV, which was being driven by a woman, was seen entering the nearby Revere Acres neighborhood, police said. Responding officers found the car and initiated a stop. The SUV stopped on Reeds Lane and two men ran away from the car.

Encarnacion was arrested, but the second suspect ran into the woods and couldn’t be found, even by a K-9 unit. He is described as a light-skinned black man with a beard and mustache in his 30s or early 40s. The man spoke Spanish and was wearing black pants and a dark jacket with a gray hood.

Police said the victim driver suffered minor injuries after being assaulted by the suspect but declined medical treatment. She stayed on scene and spoke to officers, police said.

Encarnacion was held on $100,000 bail overnight and is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court Friday.

The incident is still under investigation. Police ask that anyone with information about it call the Holbrook Police Department at 781-767-1212.