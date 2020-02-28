CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS)—A New England native is sharing her out-of-this-world view of Boston. Maine astronaut Jessica Meir tweeted a photo taken from the International Space Station of the city Thursday.

“In 2013, I received the call that launched my career as a @NASA astronaut while working at @MGHMedicine & harvardmed,” Meir wrote. She also wished a happy birthday to her sister Rakel who lives in Boston.

Meir made history with fellow astronaut Christina Koch when they went on the first all-women spacewalk back in October. She’s set to return to Earth in the spring.

Meir is a 1995 graduate of Caribou High School.

