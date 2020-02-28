SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – At a rally in Springfield Friday night, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders didn’t once mention his primary opponents, but campaigned more like the general election, calling President Donald Trump a “pathological liar” and promising his supporters he’d beat him in November.

“We’re going to beat Trump and beat him badly,” Sanders said.

To a crowd of more than 4,000 people at the Mass Mutual Center, Sanders shifted gears to President Trump, speaking confidently in his current position as the Democratic front-runner.

“That we defeat Donald Trump the worst president in the modern history of this country,” Sanders said.

The senator is in Massachusetts on the eve of the South Carolina primary, focusing forward to Super Tuesday, when 14 states will vote in primaries. Three of them here in New England.

A key moment in Friday’s rally was Sanders’ call to millennials, his biggest supporters.

“It is a great generation but it doesn’t vote in high enough numbers,” Sanders said.

Some people in the crowd, who waited in line for three hours, have supported Sanders since 2016 and are cautiously optimistic about his 2020 chances.

“I hope that it goes better this time,” said Joe Bennetch of Plainville. “I hope the establishment doesn’t force us out like it did last time, so I’m keeping my fingers crossed.”

Sanders has another rally in Boston Saturday and will spend Super Tuesday in his home state of Vermont.