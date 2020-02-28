Comments
LAWRENCE (CBS) – An Amtrak train hit and killed a man in Lawrence Friday morning.
The Downeaster train out of Brunswick, Maine was on its way to Boston when it struck the man on the tracks off South Broadway just after 10 a.m.
No one on the train was hurt.
“The Amtrak Police Department is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident,” the rail line said in a statement.
The train stopped after it hit the man and trains on the MBTA’s Haverhill commuter rail line were delayed in both directions because of the investigation.
The man’s name has not been made public.