CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Real ID, TSA


BOSTON (CBS) – The TSA has issued a reminder about the deadline to get a “Real ID.” Beginning in October, travelers will not be able to use their Massachusetts ID to fly or get into a federal building.

Instead, a passport or Real ID will be required. The ID is part of tighter federal security standards.

To get the Real ID, residents can visit an RMV office with documents proving their U.S. citizenship and state residency. That can be a birth certificate, passport, green card or immigration documents.

AAA officers can also issue the Real ID to members. The IDs have a gold star in the upper right corner.

For more information on the license options, visit mass.gov/guides/new-massachusetts-requirements.

Comments

Leave a Reply