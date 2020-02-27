BOSTON (CBS) – The TSA has issued a reminder about the deadline to get a “Real ID.” Beginning in October, travelers will not be able to use their Massachusetts ID to fly or get into a federal building.
Instead, a passport or Real ID will be required. The ID is part of tighter federal security standards.
Beginning October 1, 2020, if you plan to use a state-issued ID or license to fly within the U.S., make sure it’s REAL ID compliant. Other acceptable forms of identification include passports, passport cards, and military IDs. Learn more: https://t.co/o1zBpX8kLY pic.twitter.com/VLtYZG42t7
— TSA (@TSA) February 27, 2020
To get the Real ID, residents can visit an RMV office with documents proving their U.S. citizenship and state residency. That can be a birth certificate, passport, green card or immigration documents.
AAA officers can also issue the Real ID to members. The IDs have a gold star in the upper right corner.
For more information on the license options, visit mass.gov/guides/new-massachusetts-requirements.