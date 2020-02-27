Patriots Free Agency Updates On Devin McCourty, Jamie Collins, Joe Thuney, Phillip DorsettWith the combine in full swing out in Indy, some reports are starting to trickle out regarding the Patriots' free agents who aren't named Tom Brady.

Is Tom Brady Really Leaving Patriots? Or Is Bill Belichick Treating QB Just Like Any Other Player?There was some "big news" on Thursday. But the Brady-Patriots situation appears to be in the same place it's been for weeks, and really the same place it's all been since last August.

Chris Sale To Start 2020 Season On Injured ListChris Sale will not be Boston's Opening Day starter for the third straight season. In fact, he won't even be on the Red Sox Opening Day roster.

Title Hopes Are Alive And Well For Boston CelticsGo ahead and do it. Slide the Boston Celtics in as title contenders this year -- if you haven't already.

Thursday's Tom Brady Updates Are Not Great For Those Hoping He Returns To PatriotsIt's a day that ends in Y, so we have a few more Tom Brady "updates" from around the NFL. And on this particular Thursday, they are not good for those who want the quarterback to remain in New England.