BOSTON (CBS) – The semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards have been announced, and restaurants and chefs Massachusetts in are well-represented. The prize is considered one of the country’s “most coveted and comprehensive honors” for those in the food industry.
The finalists will be revealed on March 25. Below, check out the Massachusetts restaurants, bars, bakeries and chefs that made the list.
Best New Restaurant
Fox & The Knife – Boston
Tanám – Somerville
Outstanding Bakery
Maura Kilpatrick, Sofra Bakery – Cambridge
Outstanding Bar Program
The Baldwin Bar – Woburn
Outstanding Chef
Ana Sortun, Oleana – Cambridge
Outstanding Hospitality
Mistral – Boston
Outstanding Pastry Chef
Renae Connolly, Benedetto, Cambridge
Outstanding Restaurant
Neptune Oyster – Boston
Outstanding Restauranteur
Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer – JK Food Group Boston (Little Donkey, Toro, Coppa)
Outstanding Wine Program
Grill 23 – Boston
haley.henry – Boston
Rising Star Chef Of The Year
Irene Li, Mei Mei – Boston
Best Chef: Northeast
Unmi Abkin, Coco & the Cellar Bar – Easthampton
Tracy Chang, Pagu – Cambridge
Carl Dooley, The Table At Season To Taste – Cambridge
Tiffani Faison, Orfano – Boston
Mayumi Hattori, The Club Car – Nantucket
Seizi Imura, Café Sushi – Cambridge
Krista Kern Desjarlais, The Purple House, North Yarmouth
Cassi Piuma, Sarma – Somerville
Douglass Williams, MIDA – Boston
Sienna . I agree that Tiffany `s story is flabbergasting… final friday I were given a superb Fiat Multipla on account that getting a cheque for $5195 this ultimate 4 weeks and-also, ten k last-month . it is actualy the most financialy worthwhile Ive ever had . I started this three months ago and pretty a great deal immediately away began to bring in minimum $eighty five p/h . Why no longer try here http://works.exzu.com